Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.67.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

DPZ stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $472.28. The company had a trading volume of 74,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.