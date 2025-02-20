Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Trading Up 100% – Time to Buy?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) rose 100% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 336,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 72,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.

