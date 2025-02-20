Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Time to Buy?

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05). Approximately 9,988,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 25,564,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.85 ($0.05).

Eurasia Mining Trading Up 16.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.67 million, a P/E ratio of -312.23 and a beta of 0.90.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

