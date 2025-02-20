Fearnley Fonds Downgrades Cool (NYSE:CLCO) to Hold

Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

NYSE CLCO opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $397.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.31. Cool has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cool in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cool in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cool in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cool in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cool in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

