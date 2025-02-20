Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 9,224 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.71 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.36.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

