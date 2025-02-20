Flossbach Von Storch SE Has $17.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Ferrari by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RACE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

NYSE RACE opened at $500.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $389.34 and a twelve month high of $508.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.75.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

