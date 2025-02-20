Financial Perspectives Inc Buys Shares of 135 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $391.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.93 and its 200 day moving average is $445.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens cut shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

