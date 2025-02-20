Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 183,078 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Airbnb stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Airbnb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

