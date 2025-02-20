State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,734 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

JD.com Stock Up 0.7 %

JD stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.