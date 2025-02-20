Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 455,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 321.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,119 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 67,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $746.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.15 and a beta of 1.33. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $24.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 4,800.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

