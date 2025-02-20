State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 218 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,468 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $230.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.31 and a 12 month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 over the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

