FY2026 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Lowered by Stifel Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Shares of ACDVF opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

