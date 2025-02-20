FY2026 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Lowered by Stifel Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Canada in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.
Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%.
Air Canada Price Performance
Air Canada Company Profile
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Air Canada
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.