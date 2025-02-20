GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €21.25 ($22.14) and last traded at €21.55 ($22.45). 32,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.65 ($22.55).

GFT Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.00. The stock has a market cap of $571.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.