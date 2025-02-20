GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €21.25 ($22.14) and last traded at €21.55 ($22.45). 32,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.65 ($22.55).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.00. The stock has a market cap of $571.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67.
GFT Technologies Company Profile
GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.
