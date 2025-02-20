Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 17,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 28,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
