Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Shares Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 17,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 28,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 227.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

