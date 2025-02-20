IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Insider Tennealle O’Shannessy Buys 4,361 Shares

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Tennealle O’Shannessy bought 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.41 ($7.85) per share, with a total value of A$54,120.01 ($34,253.17).

IDP Education Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

About IDP Education

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

