IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Insider Tennealle O’Shannessy Buys 4,361 Shares

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Tennealle O’Shannessy bought 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.41 ($7.85) per share, with a total value of A$54,120.01 ($34,253.17).
IDP Education Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.
About IDP Education
