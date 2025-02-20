Insider Buying: Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Acquires 183,000 Shares of Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 183,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$430,050.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 40,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.35 per share, with a total value of C$94,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 2,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$4,940.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 4,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,040.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 19,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,664.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,070.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 15,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,920.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 10,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

CVE:LGC opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.39 and a beta of -0.26. Lavras Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

