Insider Selling: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Senior Officer Sells 13,390 Shares of Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 13,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$124,524.32.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$8.25 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.85. The stock has a market cap of C$451.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. TD Securities raised shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.11.

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

