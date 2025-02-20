Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells 170,819 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 170,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $1,643,278.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,539.44. This represents a 38.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PTON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.