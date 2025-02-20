iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average is $62.43.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

