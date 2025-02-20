Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sanofi by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.49.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

