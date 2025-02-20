Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,422,000 after acquiring an additional 83,470 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
