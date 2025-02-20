Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 172.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,447 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.2% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.