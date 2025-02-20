Aurizon Holdings Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:AZJ)

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd.
Aurizon Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55.
Aurizon Company Profile
