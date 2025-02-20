Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,732 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,749,000 after purchasing an additional 144,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 905,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,984,000 after buying an additional 340,035 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 810,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,892,000 after buying an additional 90,827 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after buying an additional 363,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

