Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 1,852 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

