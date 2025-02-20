Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Funko by 160.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at $196,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Funko alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Funko in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Funko Stock Up 1.1 %

FNKO opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 27,712 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $378,823.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,942.62. The trade was a 57.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $183,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,843.10. This represents a 69.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $572,769. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.