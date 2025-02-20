Parcion Private Wealth LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

