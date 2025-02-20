LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Stock Price Down 19.2% – Here’s What Happened

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 19.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,135,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average daily volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01. The firm has a market cap of C$14.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

