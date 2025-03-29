Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
