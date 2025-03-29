Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

About Golub Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,522,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,555,000 after purchasing an additional 533,895 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,055,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,519 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 25.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,648,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 544,126 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,043,000 after acquiring an additional 701,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,385,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after acquiring an additional 49,519 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.