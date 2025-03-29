StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 million, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.92. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.87% of Trio-Tech International worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

