M Farooq Kathwari Sells 10,000 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,641,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,058,559.35. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $286,700.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $742.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ETD. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

