Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $77.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.22.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 325.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

