NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NEO opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Stories

