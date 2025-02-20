MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12, Zacks reports. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.16%.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $171.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $112.22 and a 52-week high of $182.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.89 and a 200 day moving average of $162.21.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About MTU Aero Engines

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.