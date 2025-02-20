O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 237 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 2.4% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $238.82 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $244.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,766. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

