Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up about 1.8% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $125.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average is $121.15. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.