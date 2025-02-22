FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $762.48 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLIDY opened at $4.88 on Friday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88.

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

