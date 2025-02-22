Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 196,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after buying an additional 520,113 shares in the last quarter. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,492,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 608,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.45 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.