Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,623 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 989,674 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,698,000 after acquiring an additional 669,944 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,430,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,591,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,314,000 after purchasing an additional 406,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BNDX stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.