Xai Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Xai token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Xai has a total market capitalization of $104.49 million and approximately $56.11 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xai has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,432.99 or 0.99697042 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,836.28 or 0.99080137 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Xai

Xai was first traded on January 9th, 2024. Xai’s total supply is 1,554,715,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,041,357,700 tokens. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,554,537,684.30645093 with 1,067,362,328.98303553 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.09784397 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $61,106,634.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

