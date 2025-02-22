Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of C$41.02 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Mercedes-Benz Group Price Performance

MBGYY opened at C$15.28 on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of C$13.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBGYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

