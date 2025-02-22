Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $23.32 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $23.32 or 0.00024107 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $651.80 million and $29.56 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001072 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,432.99 or 0.99697042 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95,836.28 or 0.99080137 BTC.
Elrond Profile
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,952,621 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.
