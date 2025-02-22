Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 11,269 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 11,269 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $90,602.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,543 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,685.72. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE FSLY opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 15.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 308.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 57,448 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 39,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

