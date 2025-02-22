First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.77 million.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of AG stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.03.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0057 dividend. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

