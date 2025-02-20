Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $72.42 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,765,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 5.5% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $72,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $28.86.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
