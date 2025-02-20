CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $67.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

In other news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,574,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $511,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018,438 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in CVS Health by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

