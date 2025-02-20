SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Avion Wealth raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $136.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $123.94 and a 52-week high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

