Region Group (ASX:RGN) Insider Buys A$208,200.00 in Stock

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Free Report) insider Steven (Steve) Crane acquired 100,000 shares of Region Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.08 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$208,200.00 ($131,772.15).

Region Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Region Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Region Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.

About Region Group

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

