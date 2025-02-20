Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 413 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 12,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 211,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,264,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

