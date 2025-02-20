Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Trading Up 7% – Here’s Why

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 70,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Stock Up 7.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$41.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a current ratio of 16.76.
About Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V)
Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.
